Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $99.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 137.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.95. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $99.66.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,045.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

