Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $292.37, but opened at $315.25. Lithia Motors shares last traded at $318.30, with a volume of 191,887 shares.

The company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.18 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.90.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lithia Motors news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,890 shares of company stock valued at $421,726. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in Lithia Motors by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 351,163 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,406,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 655,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,239,000 after acquiring an additional 67,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.07.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

