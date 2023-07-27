Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) vs. The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Head to Head Survey

Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Life Healthcare Group and The Pennant Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Life Healthcare Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A $10.67 0.45 The Pennant Group $473.24 million 0.70 $6.64 million $0.25 44.36

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Life Healthcare Group. Life Healthcare Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Pennant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

82.2% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Life Healthcare Group and The Pennant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A The Pennant Group 1.54% 13.16% 3.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Life Healthcare Group and The Pennant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Healthcare Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Pennant Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

The Pennant Group has a consensus price target of $16.20, suggesting a potential upside of 46.08%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Life Healthcare Group.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Life Healthcare Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs. It also offers services in the areas of diagnostics, mental health, acute rehabilitation, renal dialysis, oncology, cardiology, neurology, orthopedic, pediatric, dermatology, ophthalmology, gynecology, and obstetric. In addition, the company provides diagnostic imaging services; magnetic resonance imaging and computerized tomography scanners; develops, manufactures, and distributes radiopharmaceuticals for use in positron emission tomography-computerized tomography (PET-CT) diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Afrox Healthcare Limited and changed its name to Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited in January 2005. Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, meals, housekeeping, and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. The company operates home health, hospice, and senior living communities throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.