Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,828 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $22,588,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 128,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 151,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $14.80. 18,337,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,307,148. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC decreased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.27.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

