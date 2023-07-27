Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes $438,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $85.46. The stock had a trading volume of 67,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,244. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.88. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

