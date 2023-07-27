Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes $347,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 65,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.99. 774,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,721. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.