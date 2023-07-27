Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,029,080,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.58. The company had a trading volume of 125,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.54.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

