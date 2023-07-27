Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

BCLI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.58. 55,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,797. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCLI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

