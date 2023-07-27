Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.3 %

NIKE stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.68. 2,329,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,876,496. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $168.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

