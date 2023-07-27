Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 971,556 shares of company stock worth $424,000,879. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. HSBC initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.86.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $455.39. The stock had a trading volume of 539,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,112. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $447.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.54. The company has a market capitalization of $432.29 billion, a PE ratio of 72.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $469.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

