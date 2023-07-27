Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,862 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3,431.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $212,283,000 after buying an additional 1,250,511 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American Express by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,325,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.17%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

