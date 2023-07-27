Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $622,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.46.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,144. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.24 and a 200-day moving average of $221.49.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.