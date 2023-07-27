Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $326,000 in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 575,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after buying an additional 68,311 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 172,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.14. 87,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,125. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

CARS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

In other news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $124,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,876.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,797. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $124,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,876.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,090 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

