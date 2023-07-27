Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.27. 1,349,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,478,815. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.41. The firm has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a PE ratio of 602.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,863,188.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,003,468 shares of company stock worth $213,287,036 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.