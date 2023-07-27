Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.50-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Lennox International also updated its FY23 guidance to $15.50-16.00 EPS.

Lennox International Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LII traded up $16.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $352.80. 273,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,647. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $202.97 and a 12 month high of $355.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.23.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 200.13% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LII shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. William Blair upgraded Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lennox International from $272.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $269.90.

In related news, Director Sherry Buck bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.02 per share, for a total transaction of $99,757.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,627.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, Director Sherry Buck purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.02 per share, with a total value of $99,757.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,627.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total value of $84,897.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,296.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,527 shares of company stock worth $1,574,120 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Lennox International by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Lennox International by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lennox International by 839.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

