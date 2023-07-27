Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $126.46. The company had a trading volume of 993,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,897,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.42 and a 200-day moving average of $119.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $152.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

