Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after buying an additional 8,217,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $48.67. 4,365,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,639,146. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

