Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.91. 145,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,681. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

