Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,991,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,803,438. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

