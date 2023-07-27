Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Announces Earnings Results

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Landstar System updated its Q3 guidance to $1.65-$1.75 EPS.
Shares of LSTR stock traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.66. The stock had a trading volume of 445,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,931. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $137.51 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.62.
In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $3,958,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.33.
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
