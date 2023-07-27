Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $680.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $520.00 to $680.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $543.16.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $642.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $663.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $619.14 and its 200-day moving average is $542.06. The stock has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,766,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1,453.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

