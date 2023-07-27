Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Short Interest Update

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 1,384.1% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,077,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Labor Smart Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LTNC remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.47. Labor Smart has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
About Labor Smart
