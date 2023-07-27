Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Short Interest Update

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 1,384.1% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,077,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Labor Smart Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LTNC remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.47. Labor Smart has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Get Labor Smart alerts:

About Labor Smart

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Labor SMART, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trade’s people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded by Christopher Ryan Schadel on May 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Powder Springs, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Labor Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labor Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.