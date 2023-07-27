L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $202.56 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $174.55 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.59.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

