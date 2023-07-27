K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

KPLUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Societe Generale upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of KPLUY stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.