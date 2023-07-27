Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 22,303 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,303 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XCEM traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $29.59. 34,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,230. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $195.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.51.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.