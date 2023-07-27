Krilogy Financial LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $460.42. 745,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,769. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.06.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

