Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,402. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.71.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

