Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 971,556 shares of company stock worth $424,000,879. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $454.49. 411,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,282. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $469.87. The stock has a market cap of $431.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $447.62 and a 200-day moving average of $388.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.86.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

