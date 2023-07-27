Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,411. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

