Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.7 %

MCD stock traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $296.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,695. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.03.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.