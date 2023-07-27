Krilogy Financial LLC Decreases Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,186 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,928,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,402,000 after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,519,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,156,000 after buying an additional 251,688 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,295,000 after acquiring an additional 163,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,356 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.87. 198,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,535. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.15. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $121.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2221 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

