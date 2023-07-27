Krilogy Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 284.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 242.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 84,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 59,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $212.52. 19,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,811. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $215.18. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

