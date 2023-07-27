Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 977 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AT&T by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707,074 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,113,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,270,109. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.