Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 903 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $228.30. The company had a trading volume of 156,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,185. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

