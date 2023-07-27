Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,326 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAP. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TAP opened at $70.49 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -137.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

See Also

