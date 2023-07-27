KeyCorp Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $425.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LULU. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $378.27. The company had a trading volume of 311,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,933. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $394.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.65 and a 200 day moving average of $345.98.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

