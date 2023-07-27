Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Now Covered by Analysts at Edward Jones

Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KVUE. UBS Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kenvue from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HSBC began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.11.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.3 %

Kenvue stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.36. 4,510,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,321. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Insider Transactions at Kenvue

In related news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,295,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth $9,534,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,629,000.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

