KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.76-$2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$7.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.07 billion.

KBR stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.35. The stock had a trading volume of 846,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07. KBR has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.71.

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $142,050.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,850,216.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $142,050.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,850,216.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $948,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,656 shares of company stock worth $7,565,090 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in KBR by 7.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,073,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,197,000 after buying an additional 73,594 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

