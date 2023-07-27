Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $0.89 on Top Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $583.47 million and $18.28 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00003049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00045082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00030589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00014007 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000783 BTC.

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 655,226,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 655,131,289 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

