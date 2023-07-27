JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 76.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,137 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.31. 94,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

