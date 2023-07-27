JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Dowlais Group (LON:DWL)

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.05) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.10% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dowlais Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.82) price target on shares of Dowlais Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Dowlais Group Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of DWL stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 124.90 ($1.60). 1,593,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,091,289. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -2,080.83. Dowlais Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148 ($1.90). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 126.07.
About Dowlais Group
Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.
