JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SVV. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.29.
Savers Value Village Stock Performance
Savers Value Village stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. Savers Value Village has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Savers Value Village
About Savers Value Village
Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.
