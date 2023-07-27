Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s current price.
SVV has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savers Value Village currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.
Savers Value Village Price Performance
Savers Value Village stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. Savers Value Village has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $25.48.
Insider Transactions at Savers Value Village
Savers Value Village Company Profile
Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Savers Value Village
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.