Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s current price.

SVV has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savers Value Village currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Savers Value Village Price Performance

Savers Value Village stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. Savers Value Village has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $25.48.

Insider Transactions at Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.