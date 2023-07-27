Jefferies Financial Group Increases Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $260.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.69.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.23. 479,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.26.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after buying an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,923,000 after buying an additional 123,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

