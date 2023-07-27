Jefferies Financial Group Increases Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $260.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.69.
Automatic Data Processing Price Performance
NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.23. 479,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after buying an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,923,000 after buying an additional 123,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
