Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 854.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,270,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,624,000 after buying an additional 1,137,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after buying an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,553.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,922,000 after buying an additional 380,239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,294,000 after buying an additional 235,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.15.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,065. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.15 and a 200-day moving average of $161.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

