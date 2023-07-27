J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,829 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Insider Activity

Bank of America Price Performance

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $32.37. 17,894,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,176,922. The firm has a market cap of $257.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

