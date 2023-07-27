J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,111 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $10.23 on Thursday, hitting $149.25. 3,912,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,204,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $149.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.94.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

