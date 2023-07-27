J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $203.18

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $203.18 and last traded at $202.55, with a volume of 419037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.30.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.85.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.
Insider Activity
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,504 shares of company stock worth $2,360,970. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
