Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Issuer Direct Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ISDR opened at $19.79 on Monday. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

