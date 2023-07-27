iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Acquired by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWL. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 533,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,032,000 after purchasing an additional 211,244 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,859,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 703.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 140,710 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,320,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2,207.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 91,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 87,175 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWL traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $108.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,951. The company has a market capitalization of $940.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.64. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $110.47.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

